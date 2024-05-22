Dutch company can remotely shut down machines in Taiwan

22 May 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

One of the world's largest manufacturers of lithographic equipment, ASML, a company from the Netherlands, is able to remotely turn off machines at the factory of the Taiwanese semiconductor company TSMC in the event of hostilities on the island, Azernews reports.

According to the information available to the agency, US officials informally expressed concern to ASML about the threat of seizure of technological production facilities in Taiwan. In response, ASML executives assured Washington that they have the ability to remotely turn off equipment at TSMC factories. In particular, they meant lithographic machines for working with extreme ultraviolet (EUV), which Taiwan acquires from the Netherlands for the production of microchips.

Before that, China had threatened to deal a crushing blow to Taiwan.



