Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Minister participates in memorial ceremony in Iran

On May 22, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in the ceremony dedicated to an official commemoration in Tehran regarding the tragic deaths of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Huseyn Amir Abdullahiyan, and other accompanying persons in a helicopter crash.

Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, that Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with the First Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, and expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the President, government, and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was reported that the great statesman, prominent politician Seyyid Ibrahim Raisi devoted his whole life to serving his country with selflessness and loyalty.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as members of the Milli Majlis working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations Aziz Alakbarov, Javanshir Pashazade, Jabi Guliyev, and other officials.

