II meeting of Presidents and Reps of Councils of Judges from OTS countries kicks off in Istanbul

22 May 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

The 2nd meeting of the Presidents and Representatives of the Councils of Judges of the member and observer countries of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) kicked off today in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

In their opening remarks, Atilla Öztürk, Secretary General of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Türkiye, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, OTS Secretary General, Yılmaz Tunc, Minister of Justice of Türkiye, Chairman of the Board of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors, highlighted the importance of developing cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries’ judicial and legal authorities. The speakers also stressed the significance of the measures taken in this regard.

Emphasizing the importance of uniting the Turkic world as one fist, not only for the region, but also for the global peace, the speakers drew attention to the violations of rights in the world today.

The meeting will also feature technical gathering of the participants regarding the determination of the next meeting, as well as the signing of the final declaration.

The heads of the delegations of the OTS countries will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

---

