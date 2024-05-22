Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit [PHOTO]

22 May 2024 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

On May 22, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon paid a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that an honor guard was lined up in honor of the great guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

