Turkiye starts drilling new exploration well on Black Sea shelf

23 May 2024 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye has started drilling a new exploration well in the Black Sea in order to search for new gas deposits, Azernews reports.

"The Fatih drilling vessel has started drilling a new Gektepe-2 well at the Sakarya gas field. By increasing gas production on the one hand, we will continue exploration in new areas," the minister wrote today on his account on the social network “X”.

The Sakarya gas field is located 150-170 km from the coast of Turkiye on the shelf of the Black Sea. It was opened on August 21, 2020 by drilling the TUNA-1 ultra-deepwater exploration well from the sixth-generation Turkish drilling vessel Fatih.

At the initial stage, it is planned to produce about 10 million cubic meters of gas per day at this field, or from 3.4 billion to 4 billion per year.

By 2028, the volume of daily production should reach 40 million cubic meters (15 billion cubic meters per year).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz