Chinese firm plans electric bus production in Turkiye's Diyarbakır

23 May 2024 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Mehmet Beshir Yılmaz, the Vice Chairman of the Karacadagh Organised Industrial Zone (OIZ), stated that they had discussions with a Chinese company to establish an electric bus assembly factory, and the talks went positively, Azernews reports.

The production and usage of electric vehicles are increasing day by day. Both domestic and foreign productions are growing in number in our country.

Turkey holds a significant position in the market in terms of production.

At this point, a Chinese company aims to manufacture in Turkey.

According to the report on Ekonomim, Mehmet Beshir Yılmaz, the Vice Chairman of the Karacadagh OIZ, provided information about the current status of the OIZ, saying that they recently had discussions with a Chinese company to establish an electric bus assembly factory, and the talks went positively. He mentioned that if the investments of the Chinese company proceed and production starts after land allocations, around 1,500 people will be employed. The company initially requested 100 acres of land from them.

Yılmaz stated that the Chinese company made a presentation to the board of directors of the Karacadagh OIZ regarding their investments, and they emphasised that if production starts, the company will initially produce electric buses through assembly. Later on, they plan to manufacture spare parts for electric buses and, subsequently, all other parts here. In the first stage of investments, they will export the buses they produce to the Middle East and the Turkic Republics. Upon completion of the second-stage investments, they will also export to Europe.

In the initial expansion phase, 120 factories will be established.

Mehmet Beshir Yılmaz mentioned that more than 300 companies applied for land allocation to Diyarbakır Karacadagh OIZ. He emphasised that in Diyarbakır Karacadagh OIZ, priority is given to enterprises producing high value-added products based on factors such as investment amount, employment, exports, and advanced technology in land allocations. He noted that so far, land allocations have been made to 29 companies, and considering the number of companies applying for land allocation, the demands of the companies applying for land allocation cannot be met, and they are experiencing a shortage of space. Yılmaz added that with the peaceful atmosphere in the region, they have started to receive serious investments from both domestic and foreign sources.

Karacadagh OIZ will expand by another 55,000 acres

Yılmaz stated that Karacadagh OIZ currently has 1,881 acres of industrial area and they have initiated works for the expansion area.

He said that despite strict monetary policies and financial difficulties, there is a serious demand for industrial investments.

"Although we have not made a launch, we received intense applications. We want to meet the incoming demands and turn Diyarbakır into an industrial city. We will add the 27,000-acre area to the north and south of our OIZ and the other 28,000-acre area to the west. We will complete the parceling in two years. We consider allocating these areas to larger enterprises. We pay serious attention to the infrastructure of our industrial zones with Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We make future plans for all kinds of infrastructure, from treatment facilities to any imaginable infrastructure, and we hold tenders."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz