Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and Oman join ITF

23 May 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and Oman have joined the International Transport Forum (ITF), Azernews reports.

The relevant decision was made by the ministers of the organization's member countries following the summit in Leipzig. In addition, the chairmanship of the organization has passed from Lithuania to Chile.

It should be noted that on May 22-24, 2024, the ITF summit on transport contributing to a sustainable economy is being held in Leipzig (Germany) under the chairmanship of Lithuania. Participants discuss and share ideas on how transport can contribute to economic growth while contributing to environmental and social sustainability.

The International Transport Forum (ITF) is an intergovernmental organization in which more than 60 countries, including Azerbaijan, participate.

The ITF was established in 2006 under the OECD as the successor to the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT), which has been in operation since 1953.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz