Jenny Erpenbeck receive International Booker Prize for Literature

22 May 2024 23:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

German writer Jenny Erpenbeck became the winner of The International Booker Prize 2024, awarded in the field of literature in English, for the novel Kairos, Azernews reports.

The winner of the award receives a reward of £50,000 ($63.5 thousand). According to the existing rules, he must share the cash prize with the translator of the book into English, who was the German poet Michael Hofmann.

The book, named after the Greek god of good fortune, tells about the relationship between Katarina and Hans, which unfolds against the background of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the events that preceded it.

It should be noted that last year the Booker Prize for Literature was awarded to the Irish writer Paul Lynch for his novel The Song of the Prophet.

---

