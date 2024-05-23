Emomali Rahmon: Azerbaijan is a reliable friend and partner for Tajikistan

23 May 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan is a reliable friend and partner for Tajikistan. Our countries have time-tested relations,” said the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during an expanded meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

“We have close positions on topical regional and international issues. Humanitarian ties aimed at bringing the peoples of our countries even closer together are actively developing,” added the Tajikistani President.

