Kazakhstan proposes Aral Sea afforestation center

23 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev suggested building an international center for the afforestation of the dried bottom of the Aral Sea and semidesert areas at the 5th Meeting of the Heads of Environmental Protection Ministries and Agencies of the SCO member states, Azernews reports citing Kazinform News Agency.

Taking into account a wealth of experience of the SCO member states in creating homogenous forests and afforestation of degraded territories we have proposed today to found an international center for the afforestation of the dried bottom of the Aral Sea and semidesert areas. Our partners from Central Asian countries supported this initiative. We will further promote our idea, the minister said.

SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming, delegations from India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus are among those attending.

Today, during the meeting, we discussed issues aimed at developing joint actions in addressing environmental issues, climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, effective waste management, developing cooperation in the field of specially protected natural areas, and more. Besides, the heads of delegations exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of environmental protection of the SCO member states and noted the importance and need to further promote the Action Plan for the Year of Ecology of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2024, the Minister added.

Those present approved the SCO member states joint approaches to solve environmental problems, the Joint Action Plan for the implementation of the 2024–2026 SCO Green Belt Program, the plan for the implementation of the 2025–2027 SCO environmental protection cooperation concept, regulations on the SCO Special Working Group on Climate Change.

---

