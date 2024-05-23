Azerbaijani cuisine through eyes of artists [PHOTOS]

KamART Art Gallery has opened an art exhibition "Azerbaijani National Cuisine" by young artists, Azernews reports.

The project drew attention to the cultural heritage and culinary traditions of Azerbaijan and supported talented young artists.

A total of 55 art works by 26 artists were on display at the Shah Palace Hotel. The paintings reflected the diversity of Azerbaijani cuisine: these are meat dishes and pastries, dolma, kebabs, dairy dishes and flour products, snacks, pickles and sweets, syrups and preserves - interesting and colourful compositions reflecting the cuisine of different regions.

The exhibition also featured a catalogue of works from the exhibition, designed by Novruz Novruzov and Gulnar Safarova.

The author of the idea and curator of the project, director of the KamART art gallery, and senior lecturer at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Kamala Jafarzade, spoke about how the idea of this project was born and the process of its implementation, noting that the goal of the exhibition is to draw attention to the cultural heritage and culinary traditions Azerbaijan and support for talented young artists.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist, Professor Aghali Ibrahimov, President of the National Culinary Association, Honoured Cultural Worker Tahir Amiraslanov, Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honoured Artist Rashad Jabarov and laureate of international competitions, artist Samir Gafarov.

All participants of the exhibition received diplomas, Tahir Amiraslanov, Rashad Jabrayilov and Samir Gafarov were awarded certificates of gratitude. Young artists spoke about their compositions as well as their views on national cuisine

Recall that the exhibition was presented in Tokyo on March 16-17 with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan and aroused great public interest.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

