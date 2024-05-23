Theater of Young Spectators to premiere new play

Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will premiere the play "Chernushka" on June 2, Azernews reports.

The play has been staged based on the work of classics of Azerbaijani literature Suleyman Sani Akhundov and Abdulla Shaig.

Young viewers will find an interesting plot, a fascinating story, and characteristic characters. The theatre production tells the story of a kind little girl named Tutu. The baby was left an orphan, and the gipsies took her with them. Later, Huseyngulu-Agha shelters the girl at home, where everyone begins to call her Chernushka.

There, the little girl meets a girl named Agja, the daughter of Huseyngulu-Agha. Despite the fact that the conditions in which these girls lived were completely different, this did not become an obstacle to their friendship. However, Agja's mother, Perijakhan Khanum, disliked Chernushka and separated from her friends. But one day, when Agja is in trouble, Chernushka does not hesitate to sacrifice her life to save her from death.

The production director of the play is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Jannat Salimova, film director-Honored Artist Nofel Valiyev, artist director-Nisa Hatamova, and sound engineer-Irada Muradova.

The production involves Honored Artists Gamar Mammadova, Elnur Huseynov, Mehriban Abdullayeva, Gular Nabiyeva, actors Rashad Safarov, Ramig Nasirov, Khalida Alimammadova, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Irada Rashidova, Adalat Abdulsamad, Elgun Yakhyayev, Asya Atakishiyeva, Nazrin Zeynalova, Anar Seyfullayev, and Ramil Mammadov Konul Abilova, Simuzar Agakishieva, Zumrud Guliyeva, Aigun Fatullayeva, Hilal Damirov, Matlab Abushov, Nurana Huseynova, Gulbaniz Latifova, Yusif Dadashov, and Khalig Bakirov.

