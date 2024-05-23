Shahin Novrasli's concert to be broadcasted on Medici.TV [PHOTOS]

23 May 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

A renowned jazz pianist, Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, will give a concert in France on May 23.

Azernews reports that a live broadcast from his Paris concert will start at 22.30 (Baku time).

The musician's performance will take place in the Auditorium of Louis Vuitton Fondation. Tickets were sold out a month before the concert.

The program will feature famous Azerbaijani and world works, as well as the musician's own compositions.

The concert is organized by the Louis Vuitton Fondation on the personal initiative of Hélène Mercier-Arnault.

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijani culture, a live broadcast of the concert will be presented on Medici.TV (https://www.medici.tv/ru) and on Louis Vuitton Fondation (www.fondationlouisvuitton.fr/fr).

