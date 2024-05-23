Azerrail men's volleyball club extends contract with its head coach

23 May 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerrail men's volleyball club has signed a new contract with its head coach, Boris Grebennikov, Azernews reports.

The term of the agreement with the experienced specialist was extended for another year.

The main goal set before him is to bring the last Azerbaijani champion to success and to continue his activities in the development of young volleyball players in the team.

Recall that Azerrail won the gold medals of the Azerbaijan High League for the first time under the leadership of Boris Grebennikov.

