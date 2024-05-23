AZAL offers flights to Bucharest and Sofia starting from €99

23 May 2024 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, AZAL, is offering special prices on flights to Bucharest and Sofia.

Tickets for flights between Baku and Bucharest, as well as Baku and Sofia, start from €99. Round-trip tickets on these routes start from €169.

Special rates apply to ticket purchases made from May 23 to June 5, with travel dates valid between June 3 to October 25, 2024, excluding peak travel periods. The offer includes the option to carry hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg.

It should be noted that AZAL will commence flights to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, twice a week, departing on Mondays and Thursdays, starting from June 3. Additionally, beginning June 7, flights to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, will be operated twice a week, specifically on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az or use the renewed mobile app of Azerbaijan Airlines.

