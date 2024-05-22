Kazakhstan plans to increase capacity of Aktau, Kuryk ports by 50 percent

22 May 2024 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan plans to increase the capacity of Aktau and Kuryk ports by 50% by 2028, Azernews reports.

"A comprehensive plan for the development of marine infrastructure for 2024-2028 has been adopted. According to the plan, it is planned to create a large maritime transport and logistics cluster based on the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. The implementation of this work will allow to increase container capacities, develop terminals for transshipment of goods and logistics of international transportation, as well as reduce administrative barriers," the information says.

The Ministry of Transport informs that this year work will begin on dredging the waters of the Kuryk port and the construction of a container hub in the port of Aktau.

"The bulk of the projects will be implemented through private investments, including those planned as part of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. By 2028, it is planned to increase the port capacity by 50%. The passage of containers will also increase by 3 times," the agency notes.

Currently, the total capacity of Aktau and Kuryk seaports is 21 million tons.

