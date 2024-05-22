Speaker of Luxembourg Parliament hinders peace by provoking Yerevan

22 May 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

EDITORIAL

The elements preventing Armenia from signing the peace agreement with Azerbaijan are not only the opposition, Armenian churches, and lobby organisations, but also parliament representatives in Europe and a group of politicians who are not associated with the South Caucasus in any way. One of them is the Chairman of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies, Claude Wiesler.

He claims that the only way to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is to release the separatist leaders who are in Baku prison.

Wiesler even says that "we can resolve the conflict with Azerbaijan" if necessary. However, the European politician forgot the main issue when talking about the 'conflict'. For Azerbaijan, there are no conflicting issues left in the South Caucasus. In other words, Baku has not left unfinished any issue that Europe should worry about. So Mr. Wiesler and his followers would do well to look beyond the region.

It is an honour for Azerbaijan to educate the Armenian separatists who were imprisoned in Baku, as the place where they were last imprisoned was the territory of Azerbaijan.

Claude Wiesler is grossly interfering in the internal affairs of both the region and Azerbaijan by making such a claim against the country. He deliberately obstructs the soon-to-be peace agreement and uses any means to provoke Armenia.

However, Armenia, as an independent state, should refrain from all these unnecessary interventions. At least a short excursion into the history of Luxembourg can be made, and perhaps some conclusions can be drawn.

Maybe then this gentleman from Luxembourg will turn to the history of his country and remember that, until quite recently, to be or not to be for this duchy depended on the will of France’s neighbours, the Netherlands and Prussia. We clearly remember from history that during the two world wars, Luxembourg was occupied by Germany twice and now exists only thanks to the victory of the Allies.

