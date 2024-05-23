Azerbaijan Army servicemen take part in courses held in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

23 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units is taking part in courses held in the city of Izmir, Türkiye, Azernews reports.

Sappers studied the features of modern engineering equipment and improved their practical skills in reconnaissance, detection and neutralization of mines, unexploded ordnance using mine detectors, methods of detonation and burning, as well as other activities, following the safety measures of improvised explosives.

The courses are focused on increasing professionalism and improving the skills of combat training of servicemen on engineering support, as well as their capabilities in the effective use of modern engineering equipment and devices.

