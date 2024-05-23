Azericard expands its international cooperation

23 May 2024 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

On 21 May 2024, a memorandum on strategic cooperation was signed between "Azerikard" and "SAS" in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

During their speeches, the parties highly appreciated the cooperation between the institutions.

Farid Guliyev, General Director of "Azerikard" LLC, expressed confidence that this cooperation will be long-lasting and sustainable for both parties: "I believe that this cooperation will add value to the activities of the organizations and will play an important role in further strengthening their positions. Application of the latest and modern practices in the Azerbaijani market will contribute to the security of our customers' services and open the way to new innovative solutions.

Rasim Egri, CEO of "SAS Turkiyr" company, said that "I believe that together with Azericard, we will be able to provide more secure, efficient and convenient opportunities to the banks operating in Azerbaijan."

SAS's advanced technologies, which have been in operation for 50 years, are one of the most perfect solutions for minimizing risks and preventing losses in the financial field.

Within the framework of this cooperation, Azericard's capabilities combined with SAS's advanced technologies, global experience and solution capabilities will create conditions for higher security and reliability of our customers, and will further increase the potential of our company with the introduction of "SAS Fraud Management" systems, which are the leading solution in the world market.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz