OPEC Gen Sec highlights Golden era in relations with Azerbaijan

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has expressed full support for Azerbaijan and warmly welcomes the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be held in Baku this November, Azernews reports.

This affirmation comes from a report issued by the OPEC secretariat following a meeting today in Vienna between Haysam Al-Qais, the Secretary General of OPEC, and Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and President of COP29.

During the meeting, a high-level dialogue took place at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, led by Haysam Al-Qais and Mukhtar Babayev, to discuss preparations for COP29.

The Secretary General emphasised the strong and mutually beneficial relations between OPEC and Azerbaijan, describing them as enjoying a "golden period." He highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two parties within the framework of the Cooperation Declaration and Cooperation Charter (OPEC+).

“Today, the COP29 Presidency and OPEC held a high-level dialogue at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, ahead of the COP29, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November 2024. OPEC SG stressed that OPEC-Azerbaijan relations are witnessing a “golden era” and pointed out that the strength of these ties is evident through the ongoing cooperation under the Declaration of Cooperation and the Charter of Cooperation," he noted.

Additionally, the OPEC Secretary General commended Azerbaijan for its inclusive approach to COP29, ensuring that all viewpoints, including those from the oil industry, are taken into account. This constructive approach aligns well with the perspectives of OPEC and its member countries

