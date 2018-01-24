By Trend:

Iran imported 26.6 million tons of goods, worth $37.57 billion during the first nine months of current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21), which indicates 5.8 percent and 18.3 percent rise in terms of volume and value respectively compared to the same period of preceding year.

According to a report by Iran’s Customs Administration, about 19.2 percent of Iran’s imported goods in the period were consumer goods, meanwhile capital goods shared 15 percent of the imports in terms of value.

Car parts worth $2.794 billion (113 percent increase, 7.4 percent of total imports’ value), passenger cars worth $1.515 billion (16 percent increase), corn worth $1.127 billion (8 percent increase), rice worth $1.015 billion (92 percent increase), modems and phones worth $782 million (15 percent increase), soybean worth $755 million (6 percent increase) and medical drugs worth $749 million (2 percent fall) were the main imported goods of the Islamic Republic in the 9-month period.

The average price for each ton of Iran's imported goods in the mentioned period was around $1413, indicating a rise of 11.88 percent.

Import of Iran’s consumer goods registered a huge rise by 65 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal and stood at $7.212 billion.

The volume of the imported consumer goods ‎amounted to 2.595 million tons in the 9-month period compared 1.563 million tons in the same period of the preceding year.

The value of imported capital goods reached $5.598 billion, 6.5 percent less compared to the 9-month period of the preceding year.

The Islamic Republic imported 579,000 tons of capital goods, equal to 2 percent of the country’s total imports in terms of volume.

Capital goods are used in producing other goods, rather than being bought by consumers.

On the other hand, intermediate goods shared 60 percent of Iran’s imported goods in terms of value in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Intermediate goods are products utilized to produce a final or finished product. These goods are sold between industries for resale or for the production of other goods.



Iran imported 21.2 million tons of intermediate goods, worth $22.56 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The volume of the goods was equal to 79.7 percent of Iran’s total imports’ volume.

