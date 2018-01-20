By Trend:

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Iraq on Jan. 21, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a message Jan. 20.

Cavusoglu will have a meeting with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari as well as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Regional issues and joint fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are planned to be discussed during the meetings.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz