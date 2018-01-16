By Trend

Iran ranked 124th among 190 countries in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report (DB) 2018 report.

Iran’s rank has decreased by four positions compared to last year and by 7 o in comparison to 2016 report.

The Doing Business Report (DB) is a study conducted by the World Bank Group since 2003. Every year it aims to measure the costs to firms of business regulations in countries.

The DB index focuses on 10 figures including starting a business, registering property, trading across borders, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

In the DB 2018 report, Iran ranks 97 (starting a business), 87 (registering property), 166 (trading across borders), 25(dealing with construction permits), 99 (getting electricity), 90th (getting credit), 170th (protecting minority investors), 150th (paying taxes), 80th (enforcing contracts) and 160th (resolving insolvency).

The report covers Iran's capital city of Tehran.

Iran's distance to frontier (DTF) score improved to 56.48 in 2018 report from 56.22 in 2017.

The distance to frontier (DTF) measure shows the distance of each economy to the "frontier," which represents the best performance observed on each of the indicators across all economies in the Doing Business sample since 2005. An economy’s distance to frontier is reflected on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 represents the lowest performance and 100 represents the frontier.

New Zealand topped the list, followed by, Singapore, Denmark and South Korea while Somalia stood at the bottom of the list below Venezuela and Eritrea.

