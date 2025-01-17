Baku, Tbilisi align interests for regional development and stability [COMMENTARY]

17 January 2025 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's visit to Azerbaijan marks another significant step in the deepening of bilateral relations between the two neighboring nations. Representing the Georgian delegation, Maka Bochorishvili participated in the discussions that focused on bolstering economic cooperation. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the robust economic ties, noting that Azerbaijani companies rank among the top investors in Georgia, with a cumulative investment of $3.6 billion. He further emphasized the impressive trade turnover, which reached $1 billion last year.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze's first visit to Azerbaijan after the parliamentary elections in Georgia indicates the special nature and deep essence of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations. Georgia, obviously, protected its future, national values, historical heritage, security, and development in these elections.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are pillars of peace, security, prosperity, and development in the South Caucasus. These two countries protect traditional family values, national culture, dignity, and historical heritage in the region.

The wisdom of the leaders and peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia has been a strong shield against alien values, unconventional tendencies, and Sorosist interference.

Besides, the relations, founded by the Nationa Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the former leader of Georgia, Eduard Shevardnadze, are successfully developing today.

Azerbaijan has always been by Georgia's side and has provided support to it. Today, PM Irakli Kobakhidze's visit to Baku also

In a comment for Azernews, Chairman of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), economist Natig Jafarli, gave a more detailed view on the recent visit of the Georgian PM:

"Azerbaijan-Georgia relations are very close, friendship and cooperation relations. It has been like this for many years, regardless of which government is in Georgia. It was like this before, and now it is increasing. And Azerbaijan is one of the largest investors in Georgia. It is one of the most tax-paying companies in Georgia. And relations are getting closer and closer. And Azerbaijan sees that Georgia is the economic extension of Azerbaijan.

"In this sense, Georgia has a strategic importance for Azerbaijan. And the expansion of the Foreign Ministry and the enlargement of relations is in line with the interests of both countries. But there is an interesting technical detail here. There will be talks for the new embassy of Georgia. Formally, and this time it was also related to it, the presentation ceremony and the construction of a new embassy for Georgia were among the subjects of the last talks, if not the main ones."

A strategic partnership with growing potential

The enduring friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia has long transcended political administrations, maintaining stability and collaboration through years of economic and cultural partnership. The latest discussions underscore the shared vision of both nations to deepen their economic integration, with Azerbaijan's strategic investments in Georgia contributing to mutual growth.

Moreover, the construction of Georgia's new embassy in Azerbaijan serves as a symbolic and practical step toward further institutionalizing this partnership, reflecting the commitment of both sides to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.

As these meetings unfold, they reinforce the strategic significance of Georgia for Azerbaijan as a key economic extension and partner in regional development. Both nations continue to align their interests, paving the way for broader cooperation and sustained progress.