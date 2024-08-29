Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Turkiye

29 August 2024 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan exported a total of 5.68 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkiye, according to the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDC), Azernews reports.

This represents a 6.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

In June alone, Azerbaijan's exports surged to nearly 997 million cubic meters, marking a substantial 34.06% rise from June 2023. This strong performance solidified Azerbaijan's position as the leading natural gas supplier to Turkiye for the month, providing 43.07% of Turkiye's total gas imports.

Overall, Turkiye imported 2.31 billion cubic meters of natural gas in June, which is a slight decrease of 0.75% from the previous month. Of this total, pipeline gas accounted for 1.95 billion cubic meters (84.27% of the total supply, up by 4.3%), while liquefied natural gas (LNG) made up 364.1 million cubic meters (15.73% of the total supply, down by 21.2%).

Gas was imported from four countries in June: Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran through pipelines, and the USA and Algeria in the form of LNG.

