TAP gas orders surge on August 19 but show mixed trends for week

19 August 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

On August 19, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) reported an order of 372,493,291 kWh of gas from the Kipoi exit point in Greece, a 12.5% increase from the previous Monday, Azernews reports, citing TAP's electronic platform.

From August 20 to August 25, 331,019,866 kWh were ordered from Kipoi, which is 3.73% less than the previous week's orders for August 13-15, and 3.72% less than for August 16. Orders for August 17 and 18 were 11.14% lower.

Daily orders from August 19 to August 25 at the Komotini exit point remained steady at 28,674,418 kWh.

On August 19, 48,010,301 kWh were ordered from the Nea Mesimvria exit point, unchanged from last Monday. For August 20 to August 25, 30,346,301 kWh were ordered from Nea Mesimvria, a 36.8% decrease from the previous week.

An order of 297,336,000 kWh was placed on August 19 from the Melendugno exit point in Italy, a 9.32% increase from the previous Monday. From August 20 to August 25, 271,999,147 kWh were ordered from Melendugno, 2.78% less than the orders from August 13-15 and 10.21% less than on August 16. Orders were consistent with August 17 and 18.

