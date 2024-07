15 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

During the trading operations on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the value of the September 2024 contract for the export of "Brent" oil increased by 0.16%, reaching $85.17 per barrel, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of WTI crude oil for export in September this year on the NYMEX commodity exchange in New York also increased by 0.16%, reaching $81.15 per barrel.

