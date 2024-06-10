Global oil prices surge amid market dynamics

10 June 2024 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Oil prices are on the rise in global markets, Azernews reports.

A barrel of "Brent" oil, traded on London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures"), has climbed by $0.15 to $79.77.

Meanwhile, "Light" oil, traded on the New York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange"), saw a $0.14 increase, reaching $75.67 per barrel.

These fluctuations reflect the complex interplay of supply and demand dynamics, along with geopolitical factors influencing the energy market.

---

