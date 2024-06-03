Global oil prices dip as market trends downward

3 June 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

In trading today on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the July 2024 contract for Brent crude oil saw a slight dip, down by 0.14% to $81 per barrel, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, over at the New York NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of a barrel of WTI crude oil for June delivery also slipped, decreasing by 0.09% to $76.92.

---

