Azerbaijan reveals total amount from petroleum product sales to China

29 March 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

China imported 15,700 tonnes of petroleum products from Azerbaijan in January-February 2024, Azernews reports, citing data from the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China.

The entire volume of products was delivered in February.

Supplies are estimated at approximately $6.8 million in value terms.

The administration has not provided data for the same period last year.

Meantime, the administration said that China exported around 2,600 tonnes of jet fuel to Azerbaijan in January-February 2024, an increase of 10.9% year-on-year by approximately $2.4 million, growth of 1.7 %.

