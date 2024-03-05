Azerbaijan increases natural gas imports from Turkmenistan

5 March 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan imported a total of 1.51 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan for the entire year 2023, Azernews reports.

According to the data of the Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee, during the specified period, natural gas imports from Turkmenistan are 77 percent higher than in 2022 (857 million cubic meters).

In value terms, Azerbaijan's imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan for the whole of last year amounted to $218.22 million, which is 96.8 percent more than in the same period of 2022, when it amounted to $110.87 million.

Furthermore, in the whole of 2023, Azerbaijan purchased more than 2.33 billion cubic meters of natural gas from foreign countries for a total amount of $361.99 million.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for the whole of 2023 reached $773.9 million, which is 44.5 percent more than in the same period of 2022 ($535.39 million).

