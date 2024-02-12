BTC pipeline transports over half million tons of oil, report says

12 February 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Approximately 120 million dollars were allocated to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline's (BTC) operational costs, and 46 million dollars were allocated to capital costs, Azernews reports, citing the report dedicated to the 2023 results on the bp company's activities in Azerbaijan.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.