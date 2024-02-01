Azernews.Az

SGC to meet its total cash needs from Shah Deniz, SCP, TANAP & TAP projects

1 February 2024 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Nigar Hasanova
In 2024, the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) CJSC will meet its total cash needs from the Shah Deniz, South Caucasus Pipeline, Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects. It is predicted that it will be provided at the expense of funds and accumulated cash.

