Azernews.Az

Saturday December 30 2023

STAR refinery releases statistics on liquified gas and naphtha production

30 December 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
STAR refinery releases statistics on liquified gas and naphtha production
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

The STAR oil refinery oil production plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye has increased naphtha production and decreased liquid hydrocarbon gas production, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more