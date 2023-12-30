STAR refinery releases statistics on liquified gas and naphtha production
The STAR oil refinery oil production plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye has increased naphtha production and decreased liquid hydrocarbon gas production, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%