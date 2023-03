25 March 2023 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exported 1.213.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January-February 2023, Azernews reports.

According to the State Customs Committee, the value of exported natural gas amounted to $502 million.

In the same period of 2022, Azerbaijan exported 3.963.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the amount of $2.486.1 billion.

---

