Finishing works on IGB in process of implementation, says ICGB

The finishing works on the gas interconnector Greece - Bulgaria are in the process of implementation and ICGB expects them to be realized within the timeline declared by the EPC contractor and in accordance with all the requirements of the technical project, Trend reports November 24 with reference to ICGB.

The Greek construction company AVAX is responsible for the implementation of three main activities, divided into separate stages after approval by the Bulgarian Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. They are not directly related to the commercial operation of the gas pipeline but still remain part of the EPC contract signed with the independent transmission operator ICGB and need to be performed in accordance with the requirements of the contracting authority and the approved technical design.

During a meeting between the management of ICGB, the construction contractor, the leadership of the Bulgarian Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, representatives of the construction supervision, and the project’s designer, it was noted that the main activities are in three directions - completion of a spare optical cable with the placement of the required markers and backfilling of shafts, construction of a part of an access road to the gas metering station near Stara Zagora and implementation of anti-erosion measures along the route of the interconnector.

"For us, it is extremely important that these stages are completed by the contractor qualitatively and according to the requirements in the documentation. We appreciate the readiness of the Ministry for assistance in carrying out the remaining finishing activities in an optimal timeline and in a manner that fully complies with Bulgarian legislation. The dialogue continues and next week we will have a follow-up meeting, after which we expect to hear concrete decisions and deadlines from the contractor", said ICGB Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas after the meeting.

According to them, completing the spare optical cable is at an advanced stage and is expected to be finalized and documented in January. ICGB’s management also emphasized the importance of finalizing the anti-erosion measures along the route as soon as possible, so that in case of a mild winter the works would not stop and allow for quicker completion. At a subsequent meeting with the Ministry’s team next week, it will be discussed how exactly this should be implemented so that the approach fully complies with the local legislation and is applicable and effective given the specific conditions in Bulgaria.

IGB connects Bulgaria with the Southern Gas Corridor and enables secure supplies from a variety of sources to several countries in Southeast and Central Europe, including Moldova and Ukraine.

The pipeline is set to transport 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year to Bulgaria. Its capacity is 3 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

