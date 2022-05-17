Austrian companies keen on solar energy, hydropower co-op in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

17 May 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Austrian companies have expressed an interest in a detailed study of potential cooperation opportunities in the solar energy and hydropower sectors in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

The remarks were made during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry with Austrian companies during the 10th meeting of the joint commission on economic, agricultural, industrial, technical, and technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria.

During the meeting, the parties noted that there is potential for cooperation in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, especially in the liberated territories. The participants were also briefed on the strategic targets set to expand the use of green energy in Azerbaijan.

The companies participating in the meeting provided detailed information about their profiles and activities.

The presentation showcased issues such as the renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan, including offshore wind energy resources, the institutional environment in the field, and the steps taken to realize the identified goals, future plans, etc.

The Austrian delegation was headed by Franz Wessig, Austrian co-chair of the Joint Commission, and head of the Foreign Economic Relations Group of the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs. Earlier this week, the 10th meeting of the joint commission on economic, agricultural, industrial, technical, and technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria and the Azerbaijani-Austrian business forum was held in Baku.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Austria amounted to $220.6 million in 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz