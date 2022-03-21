By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 74.99 manat (2.23 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,297.881 manat, down by 88.08 manat (2.6 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Mar. 7
|
3,350.1815
|
Mar. 14
|
3,361.92
|
Mar. 8
|
3,350.1815
|
Mar. 15
|
3,291.3785
|
Mar. 9
|
3,488.3915
|
Mar. 16
|
3,258.7385
|
Mar. 10
|
3,361.9965
|
Mar. 17
|
3,290.4435
|
Mar. 11
|
3,379.0475
|
Mar. 18
|
3,286.9245
|
Average weekly
|
3,385.9597
|
Average weekly
|
3,297.881
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan reduced by 0.9378 manat (2.14 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.7826 manat, which is 1.211 manat (2.75 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Mar. 7
|
43.6909
|
Mar. 14
|
43.7515
|
Mar. 8
|
43.6909
|
Mar. 15
|
42.2151
|
Mar. 9
|
45.3530
|
Mar. 16
|
42.1691
|
Mar. 10
|
43.4823
|
Mar. 17
|
42.9637
|
Mar. 11
|
43.7509
|
Mar. 18
|
42.8137
|
Average weekly
|
43.9936
|
Average weekly
|
42.7826
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 68.3145 manat (3.77 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,747.7751 manat, which is 146.825 manat (7.75 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Mar. 7
|
1,917
|
Mar. 14
|
1,811.5115
|
Mar. 8
|
1,917
|
Mar. 15
|
1,750.5325
|
Mar. 9
|
1,991
|
Mar. 16
|
1,694.2625
|
Mar. 10
|
1,836
|
Mar. 17
|
1,739.372
|
Mar. 11
|
1,812
|
Mar. 18
|
1,743.197
|
Average weekly
|
1,894.6
|
Average weekly
|
1,747.7751
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 172.84 manat (3.8 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,292.7516 manat, down by 948.2436 manat (18.1 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Mar. 7
|
5,119.5415
|
Mar. 14
|
4,613.8085
|
Mar. 8
|
5,119.5415
|
Mar. 15
|
4,051.372
|
Mar. 9
|
5,462.1255
|
Mar. 16
|
4,176.951
|
Mar. 10
|
5,004.2985
|
Mar. 17
|
4,180.657
|
Mar. 11
|
5,000.5585
|
Mar. 18
|
4,440.9695
|
Average weekly
|
5,241.2131
|
Average weekly
|
4,292.7516
