An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 74.99 manat (2.23 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,297.881 manat, down by 88.08 manat (2.6 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Mar. 7 3,350.1815 Mar. 14 3,361.92 Mar. 8 3,350.1815 Mar. 15 3,291.3785 Mar. 9 3,488.3915 Mar. 16 3,258.7385 Mar. 10 3,361.9965 Mar. 17 3,290.4435 Mar. 11 3,379.0475 Mar. 18 3,286.9245 Average weekly 3,385.9597 Average weekly 3,297.881

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan reduced by 0.9378 manat (2.14 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.7826 manat, which is 1.211 manat (2.75 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Mar. 7 43.6909 Mar. 14 43.7515 Mar. 8 43.6909 Mar. 15 42.2151 Mar. 9 45.3530 Mar. 16 42.1691 Mar. 10 43.4823 Mar. 17 42.9637 Mar. 11 43.7509 Mar. 18 42.8137 Average weekly 43.9936 Average weekly 42.7826

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 68.3145 manat (3.77 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,747.7751 manat, which is 146.825 manat (7.75 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Mar. 7 1,917 Mar. 14 1,811.5115 Mar. 8 1,917 Mar. 15 1,750.5325 Mar. 9 1,991 Mar. 16 1,694.2625 Mar. 10 1,836 Mar. 17 1,739.372 Mar. 11 1,812 Mar. 18 1,743.197 Average weekly 1,894.6 Average weekly 1,747.7751

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 172.84 manat (3.8 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,292.7516 manat, down by 948.2436 manat (18.1 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Mar. 7 5,119.5415 Mar. 14 4,613.8085 Mar. 8 5,119.5415 Mar. 15 4,051.372 Mar. 9 5,462.1255 Mar. 16 4,176.951 Mar. 10 5,004.2985 Mar. 17 4,180.657 Mar. 11 5,000.5585 Mar. 18 4,440.9695 Average weekly 5,241.2131 Average weekly 4,292.7516

