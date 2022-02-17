By Trend

French TotalEnergies oil and gas company is considering the possibility of future expansion of the EPS platform for the Absheron gas field development project in Azerbaijan, Christine Healy, the company’s senior vice president for the Caspian and South European regions, told Trend.

According to Healy, work on the above project continues.

"We also have established cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and our operator JOCAP (a joint operating company of SOCAR Absheron and TOTAL E&P Absheron B.V.)," she said. "We believe in the development of our cooperation on the project and are confident in the success of JOCAP."

"We are carefully studying all the details that need to be put together in order to realize this project. Besides, we’re glad to negotiate with Azerbaijan on the development of new projects in such sectors as oil, gas, renewable energy sources," the vice president noted.

"We are interested in offering the Azerbaijani government any ideas that it may be interested in," added Healy.

SOCAR and TOTAL signed an agreement on November 21, 2016, on determining the main contractual and commercial conditions of the first stage of development of the Absheron gas condensate field.

The agreement on exploration, development, and production sharing in the Absheron offshore block was signed on February 27, 2009.

The term of the contract amounts to 30 years. The contract area is 747 square kilometers.

