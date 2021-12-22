By Ayya Lmahamad

BP has started drilling the second Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula (SWAP) exploration well.

"BP as operator of the Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula advises that the Satti jack-up rig has moved to the Bibi-Heybat prospective area to commence the drilling of the second SWAP exploration well- BHEX01. This follows the abandoning of the first SWAP exploration well drilled in the North Khali area as per the original design and plan," the company reported.

Drilling activities are expected to take approximately four months to complete with a further month of drilling anticipated if appraisal activities are required for obtaining further information about the reservoir.

The BHEX01 exploration well will be drilled within the West Prospective Area of the SWAP Contract Area, approximately 1.5km from the coast, in a water depth of approximately 7m. In addition, the well is planned to reach a total depth of up to 4,400m.

BP is the operator and holds a 25 percent interest in the SWAP production sharing agreement (PSA) with partners SOCAR holding a 50 percent interest and LUKOIL the remaining 25 percent.

The SWAP PSA between BP and SOCAR for joint exploration and development of the SWAP offshore block in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea was signed in Baku in December 2014.

The Satti jack-up rig is operated by the Caspian Drilling Company (CDC). The rig was contracted for the SWAP project in June 2021.

