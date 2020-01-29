By Trend

In the case of joining the Southern Gas Corridor, Ukraine will be able to get Azerbaijani gas in the second or third phases of expansion of the corridor’s capacity, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection told Trend.

The ministry said that Ukraine is interested in diversification of natural gas supply routes and sources.

"Moreover, we are interested in expanding the cooperation in arranging crude oil supply and are ready to consider the possibility of liquefied natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Ukraine," said the ministry.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection and Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry have worked out a draft memorandum of cooperation.

"It is planned to hold a meeting of Ukraine-Azerbaijan working group on cooperation in energy sphere," said the ministry.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP’s Phase 0 was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. TANAP-Europe connection was opened on Nov.30 in Ipsala, Edirne, Turkey.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

