By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is one of the most ambitious projects in oil and gas industry. Works on the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is part of SGC, are ongoing.

The final stage of onshore activities for TAP has been completed for more than 95 percent of the route in Greece, Albania and Italy (765 km in total), TAP AG consortium said in a message.

Agriculture is resuming after land reinstatement along the TAP route.

Recently, shallow water pipelaying and offshore backfilling in Albania was also completed as part of TAP project. TAP’s offshore section, linking the Albanian and the Italian coasts, is 105 km long.

First gas deliveries to Europe via TAP are expected to start in 2020. It will transport natural gas from the Caspian basin to Europe, connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, crossing Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to finally connect to the Italian natural gas network.

TAP AG is a joint venture company registered in Baar, Zug canton, Switzerland, with a purpose of planning, developing and building the TAP pipeline. The Managing Director of the company is Luca Schieppati.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

