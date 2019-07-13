By Trend

Gas will play central role in energy mix in coming years, Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director, said, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

“Gas remains a central resource in national energy consumption and in the production mix. It serves Italian families and businesses and will play a central role in the coming years when the share of coal will increasingly decrease in the energy mix,” he said.

Schieppati pointed out that vehicles play important role in decarbonisation of economy: cars, trucks, ships powered by natural gas, make a very important contribution in terms of eliminating fine dust, the main causes of air pollution.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

