To date, 2.058 billion tons of oil has been produced in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at a meeting of the National Oil Committee in Baku on May 8, Trend reports.

According to the minister, out of this volume, 746 million tons of oil were extracted after the restoration of independence.

"About 770,000 barrels of oil are produced daily in Azerbaijan," he added.

Shahbazov noted the importance of Azerbaijan in the world oil market, adding that the country exports oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

"With the start of gas production at the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan has also become a gas producing country. Moreover, Azerbaijan will provide gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor starting in 2020," he said.

The minister noted that Baku is a candidate for holding the 24th World Petroleum Congress in 2023 and added that the role of the National Committee in this initiative is very important.

The National Oil Committee was established in 2005.

At the meeting of the National Oil Committee in Baku on May 8, future plans and work of the committee were discussed .

