OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Friday members of the oil producers group were friends of the United States and have a vested interest in its growth and prosperity, Reuters reports.

Barkindo made his remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump earlier sent a tweet criticizing OPEC over high oil prices.

“The Declaration of Cooperation entered into by 24 producing countries in Dec. 2016 and implemented faithfully since 2017 has not only arrested the decline but rescued the oil industry from imminent collapse,” Barkindo said.

