By Trend

Azerbaijan supplied 594.15 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January 2018, as compared to 590.35 million cubic meters in January 2017, says a report posted on the website of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) of Turkey.

In 2017, Azerbaijan supplied more than 6.54 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey as compared to 6.48 billion cubic meters in 2016.

According to the report, in January 2018, Turkey imported 6.22 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 4.26 billion cubic meters were imported via pipelines, and 1.96 billion cubic meters accounted for LNG imports.

The share of Azerbaijan in Turkey’s total gas import was 9.56 percent in January 2018.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Turkey has signed a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz offshore gas condensate field.

