Azerbaijan and Czech Republic sign bilateral military cooperation plan

24 April 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

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Representatives of the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic held bilateral military cooperation talks, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

At the same time, a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held, and various briefings were delivered.

At the end of the talks, the parties signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026.

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have steadily expanded defence and security cooperation as part of their broader strategic partnership. Relations are shaped by mutual interests in European energy security, regional stability, and defence modernisation.

Military cooperation has included high-level visits between defence officials, consultations between ministries, and exchanges on security policy. Czech defence companies have shown interest in Azerbaijan’s modernisation programmes, particularly in areas such as military vehicles, aviation maintenance, radar systems, engineering equipment, and defence technology. The Czech Republic’s established industrial base makes it a useful European partner for technical expertise and dual-use technologies.

Training and educational exchanges have also formed part of bilateral ties. Azerbaijani officers have participated in seminars, NATO-related programmes, and professional courses involving Czech institutions, benefiting from Prague’s experience as a NATO and EU member state. Cooperation in peacekeeping standards, military medicine, and logistics has also been discussed.

Both countries support stronger links through NATO’s Partnership for Peace framework, where Azerbaijan has long engaged with Euro-Atlantic institutions. Prague has generally viewed Azerbaijan as an important partner in the South Caucasus, while Baku values diversified defence relationships beyond its immediate region.

Although military cooperation is not as extensive as Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey, Israel, or Pakistan, Czech-Azerbaijani defence relations remain practical, technology-focused, and gradually developing, especially in industry, training, and strategic dialogue.