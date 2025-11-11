Azerbaijani and European ombudspersons discuss expanding cooperation on child rights

11 November 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, met with the Chair of the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children (ENOC) and Moldova’s People’s Advocate for the Rights of the Child, Vasile Koroi, to discuss enhancing cooperation in the field of human and child rights protection.

According to Azernews, during the meeting, Sabina Aliyeva underlined the importance of the existing collaboration between Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman Office and ENOC, emphasizing the need to further expand this partnership to strengthen the protection of human rights and freedoms.

She informed the guest about the current situation of child rights protection in Azerbaijan, particularly concerning children affected by war and other vulnerable groups. Aliyeva also highlighted recent legislative amendments and institutional reforms in the country, which contributed to Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman Office becoming a full member of ENOC. She shared proposals for improving cooperation within the ENOC framework to enhance the institution’s effectiveness.

Head of the Child Rights Protection Sector at the Ombudsman’s Office, Nigar Agayeva, provided detailed information about the Ombudsman’s mandate in this area, the activities of the Monitoring Group on the Implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the achievements and best practices gained through this work.

In turn, ENOC Chair Vasile Koroi expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, stressing the importance of existing collaboration and the need to strengthen partnerships between ombudsman institutions in protecting children’s rights.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides highly valued the exchange of views and underscored the importance of implementing joint projects in the fields of human rights—particularly child rights—in the future.