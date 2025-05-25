Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss interregional cooperation

25 May 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Touching on economic cooperation between the two countries, the minister emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Business Forum and other projects could provide a significant boost to relations in this area.

The brotherhood between the cities of Lachin and Irpen in Azerbaijan exemplifies cooperation between the regions of our countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak on May 25, Azernews reports.

