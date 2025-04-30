National satellite innovation contest kicks off in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

30 April 2025 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the Azerbaijan National Satellite Innovation Competition, a “Training of Trainers” (TOT) program is being implemented to equip teachers with advanced skills in satellite technology and education, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos).

The Agency noted that the training is organised in cooperation with the Brazilian Space Agency and IDEIA Space, a Brazilian aerospace company. The sessions are being led by IDEIA Space’s CEO Leonardo Souza, engineer Rafael Paiva Lobo, and expert Matheus Six. A total of 80 teachers from general education institutions across the country are participating in the four-day intensive program.

The main goal of the training is to enhance the knowledge and capabilities of teachers so they can guide students in developing satellite models. The program covers key topics such as:

An overview of Phase I, presentation of the educational satellite kit, introduction to the Project Design Review Canvas (PDR Canvas), and the On-Board Data Handling (OBDH) system.

Understanding the Electrical Power System (EPS) and Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS), and their integration into student projects.

Raising awareness about space safety, space debris, international guidelines for satellite operations, and the concept of payloads and their role in missions.

Defining space mission objectives, designing mission emblems, integrating satellite subsystems, and finalizing the project design review.

The TOT program is designed to help teachers guide students through the process of creating satellite models, encourage design thinking, and prepare final project presentations.

This initiative is part of Azerbaijan’s first-ever National Satellite Innovation Competition, organized by the KOSMIK Academy under Azercosmos, in collaboration with the Agency for Preschool and General Education, the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, the Brazilian Space Agency, and IDEIA Space.

The competition involves 650 students selected from 41 schools across the country. Working in teams, the students will build satellite models, with the winning “PocketQube” picosatellite to be launched into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon rocket.

The project aims to foster interest in space technologies, promote scientific and technical knowledge, and encourage innovative thinking among youth. It also seeks to transform students into future space specialists in an international collaborative environment, strengthening Azerbaijan’s global standing in the space sector.